Pfizer’s (PFE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.