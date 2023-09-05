UBS Group AG Purchases 41,197 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Nutrien worth $72,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Nutrien by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

