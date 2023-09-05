134,322 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Viasat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Viasat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Viasat by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,892 shares of company stock valued at $266,847. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

