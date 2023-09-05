Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $800.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. Transcat has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $104.53.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,099 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Transcat by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

