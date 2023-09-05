Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $160,720,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $38,949,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $123.44.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

