Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.2 %

CLNE stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $947.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.