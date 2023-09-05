Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.5 %

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.53.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

