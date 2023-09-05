Morgan Stanley Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $381.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $381.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.07.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.17 on Tuesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $194.42 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.60 and a 200 day moving average of $282.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

