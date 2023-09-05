UBS Group AG Buys 415,435 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $72,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after acquiring an additional 640,560 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after buying an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after buying an additional 516,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 299,705 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

