Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Itron worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 104,199 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.36. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

