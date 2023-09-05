Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,005 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.