WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,459 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 1,141.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Five Below by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $116,066,000.

Five Below Stock Down 1.5 %

FIVE stock opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

