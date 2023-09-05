Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

GLAD opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

