Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10,062.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,245,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.