WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.