Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $493,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Plug Power Stock Up 0.6 %

PLUG stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

