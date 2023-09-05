Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,916,100 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.