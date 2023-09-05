Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

