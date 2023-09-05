Contrasting Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solid Power 1 5 2 0 2.13

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 395.24%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Solid Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Solid Power -281.63% -8.13% -7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.19 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -2.87 Solid Power $11.79 million 33.14 -$9.56 million ($0.25) -8.76

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Power beats Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

