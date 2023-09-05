First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,619,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $72,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $46.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

