iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.52% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $77,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.