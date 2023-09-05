UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $80,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

