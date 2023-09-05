Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,301 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gold Fields by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,853 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

