Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 18,300 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

