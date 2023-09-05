UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.98% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $80,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $113.18.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

