Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of AdvanSix worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,207.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $455,496 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

AdvanSix Stock Up 2.4 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $921.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

