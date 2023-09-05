iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $82,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 205,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

