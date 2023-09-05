Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 31,400 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 180.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Caleres worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. Caleres’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $533,385. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.