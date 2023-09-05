Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock Position Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 77.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 52.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HVT opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $523.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

