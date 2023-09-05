Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 108.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $707,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 7.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

