Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

