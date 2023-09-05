SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $78,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

SPTS opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

