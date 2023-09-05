Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,115 shares of company stock valued at $43,564,293. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

