Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

