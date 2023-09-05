Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 333,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,641,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

