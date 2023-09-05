Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Griffon worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Griffon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Up 2.0 %

GFF opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Griffon’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFF

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.