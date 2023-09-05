Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,195 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,540,215. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

