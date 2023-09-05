Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,992,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 156,280 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,599.68%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

