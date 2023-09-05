Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 827.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 84,763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 254,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 197,378 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.