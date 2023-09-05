Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.9 %

Huntsman stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

