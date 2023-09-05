Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,452,586 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 864.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452,586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

