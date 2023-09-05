Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 83,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 266.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,305.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,659,000 after acquiring an additional 665,824 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

