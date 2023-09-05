Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,044 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $282.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

