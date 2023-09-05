Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 91,300 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ACCO Brands worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 83.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

