The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 47.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

MOS stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

