Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

