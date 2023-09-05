Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 81,700 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,563,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 402,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

DXC opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.