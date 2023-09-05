Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,232 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,068 shares of company stock worth $4,259,875. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

