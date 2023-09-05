Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Announces Final Dividend of $0.16

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.30.
