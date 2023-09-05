Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Summerset Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.
Summerset Group Company Profile
